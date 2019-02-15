ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are requesting help Friday in identifying a suspect who robbed a man after punching him in the face early Tuesday morning.
Police said they received a call for a strong-arm robbery round 1 a.m. Tuesday morning and responded, locating a 58-year-old man who said he got off the bus near Cherokee at Minnesota. The man told police the robbery suspect also left the bus, but he did not know where he went.
When the victim was walking north on Minnesota from Cherokee, the suspect exited the north valley of Cherokee and approached the victim. The suspect then struck the victim in the face several times and demanded the victim’s property.
The suspect left the scene on foot after taking the victim’s cellphone.
Police released surveillance photos of the suspect, who police said is a 6 foot tall 25- to 30-year-old. The suspect was seen wearing a grey hoodie, black and white pants, yellow and black tennis shoes and a Nike baseball cap.
Police said EMS took the victim to the hospital where he was listed as stable. An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
