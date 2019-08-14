ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are asking for help identifying a man accused of robbing a south St. Louis bank last week.
On Aug. 8, the suspect reportedly walked into the BMO Harris Bank in the 4210 block of Kingshighway, indicated he had a gun and demanded money around 4:20 p.m.
After taking an undisclosed amount of money from the teller drawer, the suspect ran from the area.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward should contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
