GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Police in Granite City are asking for help identifying four men seen on surveillance burglarizing the high school.
According to police, the crime took place around 4 a.m. Wednesday.
In the video, the suspects are seen unlocking what appears to be a trailer outside the school before one of them tries to unlock the door to the school.
Authorities have not said what was taken from the school.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 618-877-6111.
