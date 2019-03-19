ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis police are looking for a man who may be responsible for multiple armed robberies in the St. Louis area.
Justin McGee has an active Federal Warrant and should be considered armed and dangerous.
McGee used to where his hair back in long dreads, however it is believed that he has changed his appearance and now has a low cut.
If you have any information about McGee, you are asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).
