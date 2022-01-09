The North County Police Cooperative is looking for a vehicle believed to be connected to a shooting Sunday morning.

PINE LAWN (KMOV.com) -- The North County Police Cooperative is looking for a white car believed to be connected to a shooting Sunday morning.

white car

Police said a 49-year-old man is in critical condition after the shooting happened near Arden and Dardanella in Pine Lawn around 10:15 a.m.

Police are asking anyone with information to call an investigator at 314-499-6090.

