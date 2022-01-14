PINE LAWN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The North County Police Cooperative is looking for a white car believed to be connected to a homicide.
Police said 50-year-old Anthony Carter was shot on January 9 in the area near Arden and Dardanella in Pine Lawn around 10:15 a.m. Carter died on January 10 from his injuries.
CrimeStoppers are offering $5,000 to whoever has information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the gunman. If you know anything about this homicide, call 866-371-8477.
