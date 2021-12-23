Police seek armed and dangerous man linked to North County store shooting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Authorities in St. Louis County are searching for a gunman in connection to a shooting in North County Thursday.
Just before midnight, Country Club Hills police found a man shot inside Mally Supermarket on West Florissant. The suspect ran off before they arrived. One week later, police released surveillance images of a person of interest, who is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information should call St. Louis County at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).
