Police seek armed and dangerous man linked to North County store shooting

Armed and dangerous man linked to St. Louis County store shooting
Country Club Hills Police

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Authorities in St. Louis County are searching for a gunman in connection to a shooting in North County Thursday.

Just before midnight, Country Club Hills police found a man shot inside Mally Supermarket on West Florissant. The suspect ran off before they arrived. One week later,  police released surveillance images of a person of interest, who is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should call St. Louis County at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).

