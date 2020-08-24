ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis police on Monday asked for the public's help identifying a man who was with a carjacking suspect that fatally shot by the driver of the car he was trying to deal.
Read: Police ID suspected carjacker fatally shot during robbery
Police said the would-be robber, Demarco Combs, 17, exchanged gunfire with the carjacking victim. He was killed.
Video showed Combs walking with a second man moments before the deadly encounter and police are now trying to identify him.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
