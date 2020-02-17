Witnesses told police that the robbery suspect was wearing a Rams jacket and white t-shirt. He made it seem like he had a gun, but one was never seen.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are searching for a robbery suspect who hit a popular south St. Louis bar Sunday.

Officers say just before midnight a man went inside Square One Brewery near 18th and Lafayette and demanded money.

The suspect wore a Rams jacket and white t-shirt and made it seem like he had a gun, though he never displayed a weapon.

No one was hurt in the incident and the suspect ran away after getting the money.

