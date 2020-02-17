ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are searching for a robbery suspect who hit a popular south St. Louis bar Sunday.
Officers say just before midnight a man went inside Square One Brewery near 18th and Lafayette and demanded money.
The suspect wore a Rams jacket and white t-shirt and made it seem like he had a gun, though he never displayed a weapon.
No one was hurt in the incident and the suspect ran away after getting the money.
