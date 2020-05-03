SIKESTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police are looking for a woman and her two non-custodial children who they say she took from foster care in Sikeston, Mo.
Police say Akira R Marr, 27, took her two daughters from a foster home in the 1300 block of William Street in Sikeston Sunday morning.
Police believe she took Amya Marr, 3, and Amiracle Henry, 5. Police say she drove off with them in a gray 2008 Chevrolet Impala with Missouri license plate number EB7-L8K.
Authorities describe Akira as a black woman, 5' 5", weighing 166 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police say she has a history of substance abuse an undiagnosed mental disorder.
Amya is described as a black female, 3' 0", weighing 24 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt with "Daddy is my heart" on the front and wearing black pants.
Amiracle is described as a black female, 4' 2", weighing 48 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue Nickelodeon Junior shirt and black leggings.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Sikeston police at 573-471-4711.
