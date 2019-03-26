Counterfeiting suspect
St. Louis County police

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are looking for a woman suspected of passing counterfeit money around St. Louis and in Illinois.

According to police, the suspect used counterfeit $50 bills to buy gift cards throughout the area.

Anyone with any information on her identity is asked to call Detective WIller at 314-615-0716

