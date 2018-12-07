ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Detectives are searching for a potential witness to a fatal shooting at a north St. Louis supermarket last July.
On July 5th, police arrived to the parking lot of Salama Supermarket after a dispute led to a shootout.
Dashaun Gage, 28, and a 35-year-old man were taken to the hospital before officers arrived at the shooting scene. Gage later died after arriving to the hospital, police say.
The following day, officers arrested Darryl Mason in connection with Gage's death.
But police are still searching for five other victims that were injured during the shootings.
Authorities are searching for a black man in between his 20's and 30's who was present during the shooting. The man was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with bold white letter BTS across it, green shorts and dark colored hat.
Anyone with information should contact local police at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS(8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.