DE SOTO (KMOV.com) - Vandals spray painted the word “liars” all over the De Soto Church of Christ on Highway 110 on Thanksgiving.
Almost every door and window and have been spray painted, many with vulgar words such as the f-word and the words “lie” and “liar.” Some are wondering if the church was targeted, and if it was a hate crime.
Minister Don Bahr walked into his office on the day after Thanksgiving and found a mess.
“I walked in the door to go to the office and I saw things just thrown all over,” said Bahr. “It was just somebody that had to vent and they vented in a vandalistic sort of way. They vandalized our property.”
Vandals broke in through a basement window. Inside they set off a fire extinguisher, knocked over the pastor’s pulpit, threw items in the baptismal pool, broke a TV and tried to set a songbook on fire.
“The vulgarity they put and the other expressions they put out there, it was a typical hate crime,” said Bahr. “Well it is frustrating, kind of gut-wrenching, when it happens.”
Authorities said the next day, there was a burglary at a nearby church. Little damage was done, but police say they found a few stolen items from De Soto Church of Christ.
De Soto Church of Christ does not have surveillance cameras. Detectives are asking anyone with information on what happened to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
