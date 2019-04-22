BETHALO, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Police are searching for a car that they say could be connected to a kidnapping and robbery that happened in Bethalto on Saturday.
Authorities are looking for a blue Chevy Uplander, which they say was spotted near the location of the kidnapping and robbery.
A man in his 20s was walking along Rue Des Chateau to a Dollar Tree store on East Bethalto Drive around 1:00 p.m. when he said a white woman with shoulder length blond hair driving a green minivan that had a tan interior stopped alongside him and offered him a ride. Police said he accepted.
Once he was inside the car, he found a white man in the back who threatened him with a semi-automatic handgun, ordered him not to look at him and demanded his keys and cell phone.
The victim complied before he was released near the intersection of Illinois Route 143 and South Moreland Road.
Police said surveillance video shows the Uplander was nearby at the time of the robbery.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Bethalto police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.