UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are looking for a man they say stole money from a St. Louis County bank.
According to police, they responded to Commerce Bank at 6630 Delmar on Thursday, March 5 for a robbery at 2:09 p.m.
The suspect gave a note to the teller at who then gave him an undisclosed amount of cash. He did not show a weapon.
No one was injured.
The suspect is described as a black man, approximately 35 years old, wearing a black knit cap, grey zip-up jacket with a black shirt underneath and black pants.
He was last seen walking west on Delmar after the robbery.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211, ext. 8010 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.
