ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was shot and killed inside a car at the intersection of Goodfellow and Mclaren in North City early Thursday morning.
The woman, Adriona Moorehead, 21, of North County, was apparently driving when she was shot around 2:15 a.m. After being shot, her car crashed into a van parked in a driveway.
Police are searching for two cars they say are connected to the shooting. The first car is white or creamed colored with a tan top. Police believe the second car might be a grey 4-door with a sunroof.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.
Recognize the vehicles in this video? Detectives need assistance identifying/locating them relative to the homicide of Adriona Moorehead on 7/9/20. Anyone w/info is urged to call @stlrcs @ 866-371-TIPS (8477). More info: https://t.co/rXuSL7yMi5 pic.twitter.com/BeXyYBON30— St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) July 13, 2020
