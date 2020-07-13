A woman was shot and killed inside a car at the intersection of Goodfellow and Mclaren in North City early Thursday morning.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was shot and killed inside a car at the intersection of Goodfellow and Mclaren in North City early Thursday morning.

The woman, Adriona Moorehead, 21, of North County, was apparently driving when she was shot around 2:15 a.m. After being shot, her car crashed into a van parked in a driveway.

Police are searching for two cars they say are connected to the shooting. The first car is white or creamed colored with a tan top. Police believe the second car might be a grey 4-door with a sunroof.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.

