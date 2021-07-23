ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police are looking for two cars that are connected to two carjackings and a robbery that occurred in downtown St. Louis this week.
Authorities are looking a 2017 Mazda 6, which they say was taken from a 53-year-old man. The victim picked up two men in the 700 block of Pine just after 4:00 a.m. Friday before the suspects pointed a gun at him and demanded he get out. The two men then drove off in the Mazda 6, police say.
Police are looking for red mid-2000s Chevy Impala, which they believe was used by suspects. Around 5:20 a.m. Monday, police say an Uber driver picked up three teens, between 16 and 19-years-old, from the downtown Marriott. While the car was stopped at a red light at 4th and Pine, one of the suspects pointed a gun at her neck and ordered her out of the car. The suspects then drove off in the victim's car with her purse still inside. She was not injured and the car was later found abandoned in St. Louis County.
Around 9:40 Wednesday night, police say two teenage boys between 14 and 18-years-old robbed two men as they were walking in the 800 block of St. Charles Street. After one of the suspects pointed a gun at them, the victims gave them their property before the teens ran. Nobody was injured.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects or the two vehicles are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.