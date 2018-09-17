TOWN AND COUNTRY (KMOV.com) - Police are looking for a truck that they say was used to steal from a vendor who was helping Bellerive Country Club clean up after the PGA Championship.
Authorities are looking for a late 1980s/early 1990s red Nissan pick-up truck.
On August 21, police say it was used to steal a 16-inch flatbed trailer from the back parking lot of the Kirk of the Hills Church, which is located across the street from Bellerive.
The flatbed belongs to a vendor who was in town to help with the tearing down of facilities used during the PGA Championship.
The truck also has a black bed liner and has rust over the passenger side rear wheel well.
If you have any information on the truck’s location, call police.
