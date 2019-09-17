ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County police are looking to locate a suspect who allegedly stole a package from a resident's porch.
Security camera footage captured the suspect on tape, taking a package from a home in the 11600 block of Helenoak Drive Monday afternoon in Black Jack.
Officers are reviewing the footage and hoping to locate the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis County detectives.
