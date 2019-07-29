SWANSEA, Il (KMOV.com) -- Swansea police are searching for a man who reportedly robbed a Bank of Springfield location in the 1700 block of North Illinois Street.
The man, who was captured on surveillance video, walked up to a teller and handed them a note demanding money and implying he had a weapon.
The teller complied and the suspect left with an undetermined amount of money. The suspect was seen leaving on foot southbound on Rt. 159 (N. Illinois St.).
Officers with the Swansea Police Department checked the surrounding area and reportedly came across two separate people who were dressed similar to the suspect. Both were determined to not have been involved but one reportedly had a warrant and was arrested.
Police released photos of the suspect, and are requesting anyone with information to call Detective Reuter at 618-233-8114 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477). Any tip leading to the felony arrest of the subject responsible for this crime could generate $1,000 reward.
