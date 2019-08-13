EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Surveillance cameras were rolling when two men stole more than $1,000 worth of liquor from the Schnucks in Eureka Monday, police said.
Two men loaded up their shopping carts with $1,900 of liquor and then left the store without paying.
Police said they then loaded the liquor into a mid-2000s silver compact Volvo, with Missouri license plate number YJ4-H2N, before driving away.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Eureka police at 636-938-6600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.