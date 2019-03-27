ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Police are searching for two suspects who reportedly fired at workers inside a Metro PCS store in Ferguson during a robbery.
Police say two suspects entered the store wearing masks and told one worker they were robbing the store.
Another worker, who hid when he saw the men enter, came out of his hiding spot and startled the robbers.
The suspects fired five shots inside the store but didn’t hit anyone. They then fled to a nearby neighborhood, according to police.
Officers are searching for the gunman. It is unknown if they made off with any cash.
