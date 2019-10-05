ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A heavy police presence was reported outside of the St. Louis Galleria Mall Saturday afternoon.
Richmond Heights Police said officers spotted a car in connection to a bank robbery in Overland near Clayton Road and Brentwood Blvd.
News 4 crews spotted several police agencies behind the mall and a helicopter circling the mall. A search for potential suspects was launched after a bank bag was found nearby, according to police.
