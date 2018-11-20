RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo (KMOV.com) -- Police are working to track down a suspect they say stole an electric tricycle from a man this week.
Patrick Schneider, 63, says the tricycle was stolen while he was inside the Starbucks near the Cheshire Hotel in Richmond Heights.
Schneider suffers from a bad knee and heart problems and uses the tricycle to get around for work doing historic preservation in the neighborhood.
Schneider tells News 4 he likes to use the trike to show those who are disabled that there are ways to stay mobile and on the go.
