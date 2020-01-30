NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – An international student was robbed on the UMSL campus Thursday morning, police said.
The robbery happened near Alumni House at the intersection of Natural Bridge and Arlmont around 11:15 a.m.
Police said a man armed with a gun stole the student’s backpack, which contained textbooks, an iPad, phone and personal belongings.
The search is on for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call USML police at 314-516-5155.
