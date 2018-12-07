COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A man robbed a U.S. Bank inside a Schnucks in Collinsville Thursday, according to police.
The Collinsville Police Department said a six-foot white man wearing a brown work coat and dark pants robbed the only U.S. Bank in Collinsville at around 2 p.m.
The man approached the bank teller and indicated he had a firearm. He handed the teller an envelope and demanded money. The teller compiled and the suspect left Schnucks through the east exit.
The amount of money stolen was not disclosed.
Police said the suspect did not display a weapon and no one was injured.
The Collinsville Police Department is asking the public to help identify the suspect. If anyone has information, they ask that you call Detective Doug Talbot at 618-344-2131, extension 5279 or Detective Jose Cema at extension 5268. You can also call Crimestoppers at 866-371-8477.
