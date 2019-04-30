ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St Louis police are searching for the man who robbed a 75-year-old woman at gunpoint in the middle of the day.
The robbery happened about 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon on Fairview near Giles in south St. Louis, right next to Fanning Middle School.
Police say a man approached the woman as she was leaning into her car and demanded her money.
Neighbors who live in the area say they were surprised this kind of a crime happened in the middle of the day
“School was in session, like today they just had a fire drill about a half hour ago so anybody could have been affected with it,” said Kenny Snelson. “But it’s just the world we are living in now.”
Police say the robber took the woman's money and ran away.
She was not injured.
Anyone with knowledge about this crime is asked to should call police or Crimestoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.