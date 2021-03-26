GLEN CARBON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Police are looking for a man who reportedly robed a 77-year-old at a Glen Carbon Walmart Wednesday. According to police, the suspect first tried to steal a gold necklace from the neck of the victim, and when the victim fought back, the robber attacked him.
The victim told police the suspect grabbed him and attempted to take the necklace off his neck by force, eventually hitting him in the chest. When the victim fought back, the suspect grabbed the wallet out of the man’s pocket and ran away.
Police say he ran out of Walmart and got into a white SUV, eventually driving away on Interstate 270 Westbound.
The victim was not injured.
A radio broadcast was issued to all Metro East and Saint Louis Area Departments to be on the lookout for the suspect. Glen Carbon Officers searched the area and were unable to locate him. Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity can contact the Glen Carbon Police Department at 618-288-7226.·Anyone wishing to make an anonymous tip can call 618-391-4470
