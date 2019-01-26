NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are on the search for the suspect who shot and killed a person in North St. Louis late Friday night.
The shooting took place just after 10 p.m. on East De Soto Avenue in the College Hill neighborhood.
The victim was listed as not conscious and not breathing after the shooting. Real Time Crime later confirmed the victim had died.
Police said homicide detectives are handling the investigation and they are currently looking for whoever pulled the trigger.
