ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Detectives with the St. Louis Police Department are asking for the public's help identifying a driver who is suspected of leaving the scene of a crash the night of April 18.
According to police, the accident happened around 8:45 p.m. near Hampton and Columbia. A woman was driving northbound on Hampton when the suspect vehicle, travelling south, attempted a U-turn. The suspect crashed into the driver side of the woman's car. They then fled the scene, hitting another car as they drove away.
The woman, who was pregnant at the time, said her abdomen hurt, but felt well enough to decline medical treatment. In the days following the crash, she was evaluated and doctors said she was no longer pregnant, likely due to the crash.
Police are searching for a red, four door sedan, possibly a Hyundai Elantra. If anyone witnessed or has information about the incident that night, they are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) or a 2nd District Detective at 314-444-0100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.