FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating after a person was killed Friday afternoon in Ferguson.
According to police, they are currently looking for a suspect after one person was found dead at the Oakmont Townhomes.
The victim and the suspect knew each other, police say.
No other information was made available.
