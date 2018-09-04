Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting that took place in North City Saturday night.
The shooting took place around 10 p.m. in the 4400 block of Athlone Avenue. Officers were on an unrelated car stop in the area when they heard numerous gunshots coming from Carter Avenue and Holly Avenue.
As they responded to investigate, they noticed a man running westbound through the 4400 block of Athlone Avenue.
While investigating, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the left side of his stomach and left forearm.
EMS transported the victim to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical, unstable condition.
This investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.