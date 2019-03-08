FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- Police are searching for a bathroom bandit who reportedly stole a man's gun after he forgot it in the men’s restroom inside a business in Fenton.
The man went to use a restroom at a business on Old Sugar Creek Road, on Feb. 26 just before 7:30 p.m.
Officials said he put his Smith & Wesson .38 Pistol on the back of the toilet while he used the restroom.
After using the restroom, he then bought two sodas, played on a gambling machine and left, taking a few steps before he realized he forgot his gun in the restroom.
He went back to get it, but the gun was gone.
The man told police the gun was only unattended for about five minutes. Police say the gun is a 638 model, silver with a black grip.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
