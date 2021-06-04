ST. LOUIS (KMOv.com) -- Police are looking for public help identifying a man caught on camera stealing from a home in the 4000 block of Castleman Avenue on May 26.
The victim told police he had a package delivered just before 10 a.m., but when he got home that evening, the package was gone. The man's security camera captured a man get out of his vehicle, walk to the porch and take the package back to his car, the drive away from the home.
The suspect is a Black man with a medium build, low haircut, dark complexion, wearing a yellow t-shirt with black lettering and blue pants. He had blue and black tennis shoes, and was wearing a black face mask with a pair of black sunglasses on top of his head.
Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) or a 2nd District detective directly at 314-444-0100.
