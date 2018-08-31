BALLWIN,Mo. (KMOV.com)-- The Ballwin Police Department is investigating a string of car break-ins that occurred early Tuesday morning.
According to police, a group of armed suspects broke into 25 vehicles and stole valuables from each car. Surveillance footage released showed the group hopping out of two stolen cars and quickly running through the neighborhood.
"With some surveillance video that we've been able to get, we can set that it's a number of individuals that have been coming in and doing these crimes," said Detective Bret Ackermann in a Facebook post.
Two guns, ammunition and several expensive items were stolen from multiple cars within 35 seconds, according to detectives.
"They are very good at what they do. They are in and out of cars within seconds," said Ackermann. "If they see something they want, they are going to take it."
Ballwin police are warning the community to make sure residents lock their car doors and remove all valuables.
Anyone with information, should contact local law enforcement at 636-277-9636.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.