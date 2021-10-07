ST. JOHN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are searching for a mother and her two young children.
Joyce Johnson, 25, and her two children, 5-year-old Kaleb and 4-year-old Kylief, have been reported missing after they were last seen in the 2900 block of Ridgeway St. in John at 9:44 a.m. Thursday.
According to the authorities, Joyce had sent a suicide note in a text message to her mother on Thursday. She said that the children would be found and brought to her.
They could be possibly driving in a navy blue Nissan Rogue. No year was given.
Joyce is described as 4'11" tall, 130 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. Kaleb is 3'2" tall, 35 pounds with black and brown eyes. Kylie is 3' tall with black hair and brown eyes. It is unclear what they were all last seen wearing.
Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the St. John Police Department at 636-529-8210.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.