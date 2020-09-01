PEVELY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man is accused of taking nude photographs of his roommate’s daughter in Pevely.
The girl’s father reportedly found the photographs and contacted police on Aug. 20.
When officers spoke to the 4-year-old she gave details of the incident, according to police. Authorities then executed a search warrant and found several digital items, which they seized along with the suspect’s phone.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation was contacted to assist with the investigation. They obtained a Federal Detainer for Timothy Lloyd Blaney, charging him at a federal level.
Blaney was taken into custody in the Arnold area and transferred to Federal holding.
Authorities said they believe there could be additional victims and encourage anyone with information to contact them at 636-475-5301.
