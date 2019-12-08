HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are looking for a 24-year-old woman after her family members reported her missing Sunday.
Shannon Rennee Robinson was last seen leaving the Chez Paree apartment complex Saturday night with a stranger in an unknown car, Hazelwood police said.
Robsinson, who also goes by Shayda, is 5’7” and 165 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red hoodie, camo pants, and black boots. Police say Robinson is intellectually disabled.
If you seen Robinson, please call Hazelwood police at 314-838-5000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.