ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County police are looking for a missing teenager and her young son.
16-year-old Destiny Holmes and her son, Von, 1, were last seen on Sunday at Destiny's mother's home on the 1200 block of Senate Drive.
Destiny is described as 5’ 2” tall, 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
The last time anyone had contact with her was on Tuesday when she spoke to her grandmother on the phone.
According to police, Destiny is not the legal guardian of her son and she is incapable of caring take of him.
Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 of St. Louis County Police Department at 314-555-1200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.