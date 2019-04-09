ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a 33-year-old man from St. Charles who police say has health problems.
Police are searching for Stephen Slattery, who was last seen at his home in the 700 block of Cunningham on Thursday.
Slattery is described as a white man, 6’0’, weighing 280 pounds with brown hair and eyes. Police do not have a description on what he is wearing.
Police say he was last in contact with his family on Saturday and has health problems that require medication. He does not have his medication with him. Authorities say his phone, wallet keys were also left at home.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call St. Charles police at 636-949-3300.
