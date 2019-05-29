ST CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl from St. Charles County who has autism.
Madison Wheeler was last seen at her family’s home in the 3700 block of Nottingham Drive Tuesday.
She was last seen wearing a white shirt, pink shorts and a purse with a flower pattern. She may with a female acquaintance.
She is described as 5’3”, weighing 110 pounds with brown hair and eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call St. Charles County police at 636-949-7900, extension 4465.
