O'FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.com) - An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been issued for a Metro East woman who was last seen in St. Louis City Friday.
Police are looking for Patricia Coleman, 70. She was last seen driving a blue 2014 Nissan Murano with Illinois license plate # V547794 near the intersection of 20th and Cass in St. Louis City around 5:15 a.m. Friday.
She is described as 5'6", weighing 164 pounds and with black hair. She was last seen wearing a black and white short sleeve shirt, with orange capris and black shoes. Police say she has a medical condition that puts her in danger.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to dial 911.
