NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued for a woman with schizophrenia and diabetes.
Police are looking for 62-year-old Cecile Sebring. She left an assisted living facility Tuesday and was later spotted at Sam’s Market on Halls Ferry.
She is described as 5’4”, weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a green sweater, green pants and boots.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police.
