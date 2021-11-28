NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a missing 14-year-old girl from North County.
Authorities are searching Amira Shahid. Police say she left a family member's home in the 2100 block of E. Humes with a man around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Family has been unable to make contact with her.
She is described as 5'5", weighing 130 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, a medium complexion and a scar on her forehead. She was last seen wearing a blue Nike shirt and dark leggings.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to dial 911.
