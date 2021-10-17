NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police are trying to locate a missing 13-year-old girl from North County.
Authorities are searching for Zaniyah Jones. She was last seen in the 11000 block of Criterian Avenue around 4:00 p.m. Friday. She has Type 1 Diabetes and police say she does not have needed medication with her.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210.
