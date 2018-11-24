SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police have issued an Endangered Advisory Alert for a reportedly depressed man from the Spanish Lake area who has made suicidal comments.
Police said 44-year-old Ryan West has been missing from his home since 1 a.m. Saturday morning.
Police said West is depressed because he cannot afford to get his broken hip fixed and cut his arm several times stating “I’ll show you how to fix everything” before leaving his home. West takes medication for depression and has made other suicidal statements before, police said.
West is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and 220 pounds with brown/gray hair and hazel eyes. He also walks with a limp because of his broken hip.
West was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.
Anyone who has information on West’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
