Police searching for missing Florissant man

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police are searching for a missing Florissant man who they say has undiagnosed signs of dementia.
An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued for Don Nguyen, 78. He is described as 5'7", weighing 130 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, gray sweater, green long-sleeve shirt and dark brown khaki pants.
Authorities say he was last seen in a blue 2017 Toyota Corolla with Missouri license plate number VA4J7C, leaving a garage in the 1600 block of Boardwalk Ave in Florissant. He told others he was driving to a Walmart on Highway 67 in Florissant.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts its asked to dial 911.
