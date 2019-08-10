ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued for a missing Arnold woman who police say has dementia.
The search is on for Pamela Thurston, 70. She was reported missing around 6:30 a.m. Friday.
Her family says she did not show up for work, has symptoms of Alzheimer’s Disease and has stated she wants to go to Portland, Maine.
She is described as a white woman who is 5’4”, weighing 100 pounds, with gray hair, blue eyes and last seen wearing a black and gray McDonalds uniform, black pants and slip resistant shows.
She is believed to be in a brownish bronze 2003 Buick LeSabre with Missouri license plate number PJ9K8P.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call police.
