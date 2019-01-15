ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are searching for an 11-year-old girl that went missing in south St. Louis.
According to family members, 11-year-old Mia was last seen at a Jack in the Box at the corner of Grand and Bates around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Detectives are investigating Mia’s disappearance and anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis Police Department.
