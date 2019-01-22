FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Il. (KMOV.com) -- Illinois police are looking for the public’s help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.
Xaria M. Darling was last seen January 18 when she was dropped of at Wyvetter Younge Middle School in East St. Louis.
Xaria is 5’9 and weighs around 130 pounds. She has straight black hair and was last seen wearing a pink coat, pink boots, an orange polo shirt, and dark jeans.
The last time anyone heard from her was Friday night, during a phone call she made while at the St. Clair Mall with friends.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Fairview Heights Police department at 618-489-2100.
